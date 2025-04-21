Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE:SMWB opened at $6.79 on Monday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $560.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
