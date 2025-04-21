Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAMT

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Camtek by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Camtek has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.