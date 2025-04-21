Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 94,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 296,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

