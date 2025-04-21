United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,935 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,935 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

