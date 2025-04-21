Gabelli Funds LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Willdan Group worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLDN. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

