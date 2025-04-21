Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Veralto by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $89.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

