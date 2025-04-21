Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Increased by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.23, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.