United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.