United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

