United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,951,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.25 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

