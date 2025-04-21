United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $37,311,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $28,540,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE BUD opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

