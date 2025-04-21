Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

