Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 21,392 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,865 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

