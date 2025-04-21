Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

