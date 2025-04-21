Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $127.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

