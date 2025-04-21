6,122 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $153.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.53 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

