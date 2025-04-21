Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Down 3.4 %

APLD stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

