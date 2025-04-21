Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.04 and a 200 day moving average of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

