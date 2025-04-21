Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,284 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 63,547 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $493.55 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

