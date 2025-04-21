United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $137.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

