NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 14,332 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,111,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,838,000 after purchasing an additional 656,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $127,327,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 272,247 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,857 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,741,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $40.06 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

