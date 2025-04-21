Peak6 LLC Takes $691,000 Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Peak6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Peak6 LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

