NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $54.08.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

