United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after buying an additional 737,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,933,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $45.31.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

