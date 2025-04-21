United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Moderna by 73.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.72 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

