United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,219.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of CINF opened at $132.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

