Peak6 LLC Purchases New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Peak6 LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 869.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,047 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kellanova by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $9,385,493.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,305,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,726,275.98. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,672,407. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

