NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 164.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.59.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

