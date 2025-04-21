NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in UGI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

