Peak6 LLC Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Peak6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.98. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

