Peak6 LLC Takes $586,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Peak6 LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 247,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

ABCL opened at $2.42 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $721.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

