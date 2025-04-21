Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,597,175 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,597,175 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in CEMEX by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

CEMEX Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CX opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

