Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of PRA Group worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $672.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

