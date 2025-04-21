Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.57). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verastem by 32.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Verastem by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

