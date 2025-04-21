Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $4.80 dividend. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kenon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Kenon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

