Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $647,319. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $377,861.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,926.10. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,954. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 16,036.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $338.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

