Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

