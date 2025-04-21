Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 241,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,807 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 88.21% of Enveric Biosciences worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

