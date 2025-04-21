Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

