Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.
GIFI stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.24.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
