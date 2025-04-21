Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 651,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI Stock Up 2.0 %

GFAI stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guardforce AI by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

See Also

