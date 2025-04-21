Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $65.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

