PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $243.68 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $39.73 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

