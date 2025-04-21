PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (PTITF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $884.83 million for the quarter.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Price Performance

PTITF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Company Profile

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.

