PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (PTITF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $884.83 million for the quarter.
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Price Performance
PTITF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Company Profile
