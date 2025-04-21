Moody’s (MCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.500 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO opened at $424.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total value of $146,738.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,046.80. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $659,535 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

