Ultra Clean (UCTT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

