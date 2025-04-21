Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of ($28.53) million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

