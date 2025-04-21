Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.39.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $150.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

