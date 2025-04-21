Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS opened at $101.25 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

