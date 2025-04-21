Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 35,957 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

